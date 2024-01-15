Posted: Jan 15, 2024 10:41 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2024 10:41 AM

Ty Loftis

A blast of arctic air has moved through the area and with that has come a layer of snow. In Osage County, crews are working to make the roads as drivable as possible, but Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says it is difficult with temperatures staying below freezing.

There have been quite a few wrecks across the state in the past 24 hours due to the wintry precipation, but Roberts said things have been relatively calm across the county.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing through Wednesday. This is why Roberts says it is best to stay home if possible.

A warming shelter is open in Pawhuska at the First Baptist Church.