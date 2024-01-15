News
Dewey
Posted: Jan 15, 2024 3:58 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2024 5:38 PM
Dewey Police Investigate Possible Robbery
Nathan Thompson
Dewey Police are investigating a possible robbery and altercation that occurred just before 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon outside of Casey's General Store.
Police Chief Jimmy Gray provided this update.
Chief Gray says the suspect vehicle headed south toward Bartlesville and Bartlesville Police are searching for the vehicle. He says no one was injured in the incident and it is still under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
