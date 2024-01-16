Posted: Jan 16, 2024 9:21 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2024 9:30 AM

Evan Fahrbach

As the Bartlesville Water Resources Committee prepares to meet again on Wednesday afternoon to perhaps make a recommendation on future water supply, one city councilor says that any solution may come with additional costs.

The committee is expected to receive a presentation on the progress for water supply options at Hulah Lake, Copan Lake, the Ada-Vamoosa Aquifer in Osage County and Kaw Lake. The committee will discuss and take possible action to make a recommendation to City Council on hiring a consultant for a study on bringing water from Kaw Lake to assist in future supply.

Appearing on CITY MATTERS, city councilor Treavor Dorsey reminded listeners that everything has a cost whether it's a study, a consultant or anything beyond the day-to-day. Dorsey also reminded everyone that the city is also trying to make improvements to the city water plant and other treatents at the same time. He said the task at hand is to make the best decisions while looking out for the taxpayers.

The Bartlesville Water Resources Committee meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Council Chambers at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., and is open to the public.