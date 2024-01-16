Posted: Jan 16, 2024 10:31 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2024 10:31 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Cherokee Nation will soon be offering free tax prep for eligible Native and non-Native families at two area locations.

Beginning Feb. 1, the Cherokee Nation will offer its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to help prepare 2023 state and federal income tax forms for free at the Will Rogers Health Center in Nowata and the Cooweescoowee Health Center in Ochelata.

Cherokee Nation’s VITA program has prepared and submitted nearly 18,000 tax returns in the past 10 years, helping taxpayers receive nearly $26 million in tax refunds including earned income tax credits. Last year alone, the tribe’s VITA program helped more than 2,000 taxpayers by saving preparation fees that are normally charged for those services.

The Cherokee Nation has partnered with the IRS for over 40 years to provide the free tax preparation program to Native and non-Native families. To qualify for the service, an individual and household income must not exceed more than $64,000 per year. There is no jurisdictional boundary requirement to be eligible for this program.

An appointment is required for the VITA service. To schedule an appointment, call 918-453-5536.