Posted: Jan 16, 2024 12:26 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2024 12:26 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners approved a five-year interlocal agreement on Tuesday between the Sheriff's Office and the Bartlesville Police Department.

Sheriff Scott Owen says this is the first interlocal agreement between the two agencies for use of the police department's firearm range. He says the agreement will allow the sheriff's office to help improve the range, thanks to a large grant