Posted: Jan 16, 2024 12:50 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2024 12:50 PM

Nathan Thompson

The wait is finally over for local fans of a popular Texas-based fast food restaurant.

Bartlesville's Whataburger will open at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, franchisee WAB Ventures confirmed. The new restaurant was announced back in April 2023, thanks to a $119,000 incentive from the Bartlesville Development Authority and City Council

Construction began in September following the demolition of the former Hunan restaurant at 1350 SE Washington Blvd. Whataburger was expected to open in early to mid December . However, a few construction delays pushed the opening day to Wednesday.