Posted: Jan 16, 2024 1:04 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2024 1:04 PM

Ty Loftis

In preliminary discussions at Tuesday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, JT Darling with the Indian Nations Council of Governments gave an overview on funding opportunities that would be available through the Oklahoma Department of Commerce in the 2024 fiscal year.

He presented the Board with three potential community development block grant applications and explained how each one could be used.

Darling went on to explain what a key qualifying factor would be when applying for the block grant.

A deadline to submit those applications is coming up in late March. Darling said a resolution and public hearing would need to happen before that.