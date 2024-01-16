Posted: Jan 16, 2024 2:43 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2024 2:43 PM

Chase McNutt

A Washington County man was pulled over Sunday evening after he was seen driving with no headlights and running a stop sign. After being stopped, the officer asked Paul Gougler if he had drunk any before driving, to which he stated he’d had a few beers.

Gougler failed three separate field sobriety tests which led to his arrests. According to an affidavit, while being taken to the Washington County Jail, Gougler made several threats to the officer’s life, and also threatened to kill the officer’s family.

Gougler is being charged with driving without headlights, failure to stop at stop sign, threaten to perform act of violence, and a DUI. Gougler was given a $7500 bond and new court date is set for January 24th