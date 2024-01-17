Posted: Jan 17, 2024 2:00 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2024 2:08 AM

Tom Davis

An ongoing bridge rehabilitation project at the interchange of US-60/Adams Blvd. and US-75 in Bartlesville saw traffic switch to the southern lanes of the bridge last week.

As part of the new traffic alignment, the northbound US-75 ramp to westbound US-60 will be closed through April 2024. Demolition work on the north section of the bridge will take place weeknights through January.

The more than $3 million project began in September and should be completed in spring 2024, weather permitting.