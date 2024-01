Posted: Jan 17, 2024 8:00 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2024 8:00 AM

Cheynne Gilkey

Boys and Girls club is back open after days of being closed due to the weather.

Your kids will be able to attend both locations, Bartlesville and Dewey, with their favorite friends and teachers.

Boys and Girls Club will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.