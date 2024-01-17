Posted: Jan 17, 2024 8:22 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2024 8:23 AM

Cheynne Gilkey

Darla from the Little Rascals once asked “Why are boys such jerks?” Well the Elks Lodge is presenting you with a way to NOT be a jerk.

The Elks Lodge will be holding a sweetheart dance to flutter in Valentine’s Day February 10. The event will feature Steve Sutherland & the Red Bud Bandits who have the word to start serenading at 8 p.m. and not to stop until 12 a.m. The only bad news is you have to be a true big kid, 21 years and older, to attend.

Admissions are $10. The event is located at 1060 Swan Dr. Bartlesville, Ok 74006.

(Photo curtsy of Elks Lodge Facebook page).