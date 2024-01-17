Posted: Jan 17, 2024 9:32 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2024 9:32 AM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma’s Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen will host a telephone town hall at 7 p.m. Jan. 30.

During the call, Brecheen will provide an update on some of the most pressing policy issues facing the country, including the national debt and answer live questions from constituents.

Those wishing to participate in the call should dial 888-480-3675. A live stream of the call will also be hosted on Brecheen’s Facebook page.