Posted: Jan 17, 2024 10:44 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2024 10:44 AM

Nathan Thompson

Caney Valley Public Schools issued a statement Wednesday following Friday’s deadly fire at a home in Ramona that killed three people, including an elementary school student.

Superintendent Steven Cantrell says the school district is devastated by this loss and asked for prayers for the family of 6-year-old Laken Bowline, Linsay Bowline, and Jayne George.

Cantrell says in an effort to support the district’s students, Caney Valley Elementary will have counselors and specialists on site Thursday, Jan. 18 for any student who may need assistance during this time.