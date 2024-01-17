Posted: Jan 17, 2024 1:21 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2024 1:21 PM

Chase McNutt

An Ochelata man was seen in Washington County Court this week on the charges of domestic assault and battery and threats to kill. According to an affidavit, Jeffery Robert Edwards was arrested after he was caught on a 911 call making threats to the victims lives earlier this year.

Police were originally called because Edwards allegedly had slapped the victim hard enough, causing his mouth to bleed. Edwards is also alleged of telling three separate individuals that he would kill them.

Edwards bond was set at $15,000 and Judge Jared Sigler gave him a new court date of Jan. 26th