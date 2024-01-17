Posted: Jan 17, 2024 1:52 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2024 1:52 PM

Ty Loftis

Killers of the Flower Moon has racked up yet another award, winning the best picture at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards. The winners were unveiled on Wednesday evening.

Robert De Niro also won best supporting actor for his role in the movie that is now available on AppleTV+. This comes in the wake of the film being recognized at the Golden Globes earlier this month.