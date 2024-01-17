Posted: Jan 17, 2024 3:17 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2024 3:17 PM

Ty Loftis

A Washington County woman who has been in trouble with the law previously finds herself back at the Washington County Jail once again. Lindsey Cooper is being charged with two counts of obstructing an officer, being in possession of paraphernalia, being in possession of a controlled dangerous substance and improperly standing in the road.

A probable cause affidavit states that early Tuesday morning, a Bartlesville police officer observed Cooper walking a bicycle eastbound in the area of 16th and Jennings. When asked for identification, Cooper provided the incorrect information and attempted to escape on her bicycle.

After being detained, Cooper did give the correct information and officers discovered she had both outstanding warrants in Washington County and a Bartlesville municipal warrant. Officers located a clear glass drug pipe with white and black residue inside, a silver container with two clear zip style bags with a white powdery substance inside, a folded piece of foil, a yellow M&M tube style container with a $20 bill and two clear bags with what officers believed to be methamphetamine.

Cooper is being held over on a $100,000 bond and her next court date is set for Monday.