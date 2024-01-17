Posted: Jan 17, 2024 9:30 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2024 9:36 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Radio has been able to confirm several reports of low water pressure Wednesday night in downtown Bartlesville.

According to the city water department’s emergency line, multiple crews are working on water lines roughly in an area south of Frank Phillips Boulevard, west of Shawnee Avenue, east of Keeler Avenue, and north of 17th Street.

There is not an estimated time of repair at this time.