Posted: Jan 18, 2024 2:05 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2024 2:44 PM
Wind Chill Advisory in Effect for Friday
Nathan Thompson
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Friday for all of the listening area.
According to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, the advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. Friday until noon. Very cold wind chills are expected with values as low as 10 degrees below zero.
Frost bite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. Use caution while outside, and wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves.
B The Light Mission's warming shelter, located at 219 S. Virginia in Bartlesville, is open through at least Saturday for those who need assistance in staying out of the elements.
