Posted: Jan 18, 2024 2:19 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2024 2:19 PM
Council to Consider Election for City Charter Changes
Nathan Thompson
The Bartlesville City Council will hold a special meeting Monday evening to potentially call for an election to change the City Charter.
According to an agenda published Thursday, the council is expected to discuss and take possible action to approve a resolution to propose amendments to the City Charter and call for an April 2 election on the proposed amendments.
The proposed amendments would change council terms from two years to three years on a staggered schedule and move council elections from November to April. Additional changes include the time in which recall petitions can be circulated and verified, and to make purchasing and contracting more efficient and consistent throughout the organization.
The City Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Council Chambers of Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. The meeting is open to all and public comment from citizens will be heard prior to any decision being made.
