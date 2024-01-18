Posted: Jan 18, 2024 3:14 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2024 3:14 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Delaware Tribe of Indians member was found guilty Thursday on federal charges of abusive sexual contact with a minor under 12 in Indian Country and assault with intent to commit aggravated sexual abuse of a minor under 12 in Indian Country.

Lance Douglas Roark, 43, of Bluejacket, represented himself in a Tulsa federal court trial. A jury found him guilty of both charges on Thursday.

According to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson, Roark manipulated a 11-year-old child in June 2023 to fulfill his own sexual desires. The victim testified that Roark described biblical stories on how they could be "free in who they had sex with." The victim also testified that Roark showed pornography, displayed his genitalia and other graphic instances of sexual contact and abuse.