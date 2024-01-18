Posted: Jan 18, 2024 9:52 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2024 9:53 PM

Chase McNutt

The first day of the Caney Valley tournament is officially in the books and it was a good one, but KRIG was there for the hosting teams in Caney Valley as the guys and girls played back-to-back for the night cap. Girls first, they Lady Trojans struggled with Copan early, as they only lead 14-6 at the half.

The second half would prove more fruitful as the Lady Trojans went on a monster run in the third to lead 33-10 heading to the final frame. Lady Trojans got the win 39-25 as they now will face the Cleveland Lady Tigers in the semi-final at 7 pm on Friday.

On the guys side, it was a crazy game that would flip on its head as they took on Cleveland. The guys jumped out to an early 18-8 first quarter lead but the Tigers would outscore the Trojans 51-40 from there on out to grab a thrilling 59-58 win.

Logan Fowler had 16 points on the day to lead the Trojans, with 13 of them coming in the first quarter, but it would be Dray Curtis using a 30-pt output to give the Tigers the life they needed.

Under two-minutes left in the game, the Trojans got a huge bucket late that led to a Maverick Condry lay-up to give the Trojans the lead back.

Tigers though would push the lead back to four-points to make it look like it was coming to a close until Rocky Hester made this huge shot.

Trojan guys now move to the consolation bracket and face Caney Valley Kansas at 2:30 on Friday, and the Trojan girls take on Cleveland in the semi-final at 7 pm. We will have the girls game for you on KRIG 104.9 FM.