Posted: Jan 19, 2024 7:30 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2024 8:59 AM

Cheynne Gilkey

Bartlesville Public Library brings you the competition of the century where opponents do not fight with swords, but with words.

BPL’s annual FOL Creative Writing contest is now open for applicants. Tell your tale in the fashion of Alexander Hamilton, or maybe the chance to be this year’s Shakespeare, either way you have to apply first.

Applications can be picked up at the Circulation and References desks in the Library or downloaded with this link:

You can also go to their website at bartlesvillelibrary.com