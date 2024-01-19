Posted: Jan 19, 2024 9:07 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2024 9:07 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Tri County Tech is offering you a bite to eat and a bit to think.

Learning doesn’t stop when you get older, and that being true, TCT is offering a virtual class for childcare workers.

For only $15, the classes will be offered via Zoom and all training hours will be automatically transferred to your CECPD.

There are only 15 spots available for each session and you can register here:

Tri County Tech is located at 6101 Nowata Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006 and are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.