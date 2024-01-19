Posted: Jan 19, 2024 9:26 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2024 9:27 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Washington County SPCA is holding an open interview session for a job as a kennel cleaner January 24 at 1 p.m.

Pay starts at $9 an hour with a raise after the 90 day probation period. Along with that is eye and dental insurance. You must be 18 or older and have a valid driver’s license for picking up and dropping off animals for surgery.

The job schedule is Tuesday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Start your applicatiion ahead of time here.

The WSPCA is located at 16620 St Hwy 123 Bartlesville, Ok 74006 and is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.