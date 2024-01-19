Posted: Jan 19, 2024 9:48 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2024 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

The city of Dewey is looking forward to springtime and fun in the park.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Lori Herron with the City of Dewey reminded the audience that Friends of Dewey Parks, City of Dewey, and Dewey Lions club is raising funds to revitalize Lions Park in downtown Dewey. The proceeds from the sale of 4EverBricks, a Legacy Project will provide the funds to create an accessible, appealing environment for family and community events.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/friendly2parks/