News
Osage County
Posted: Jan 19, 2024 9:58 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2024 10:08 AM
Text to 911 Service Coming to Portion of Osage County
Ty Loftis
A unique service is being offered for those in southern Osage County, as a Text-to-911 service has become available for residents in the Skiatook and Sand Springs area. The service is also available for those living in the Tulsa metro area.
Citizens will now have the ability to send an emergency text message to 911 when calling is not an option. The Osage County Sheriff's Office reminds the public that calling is the most efficent way in emergency situations, but text-to-911 can be a good option in certain situations.
