Posted: Jan 19, 2024 2:16 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2024 2:38 PM

Ty Loftis

Two Bartlesville teens have been arrested and charged in Washington County Court after an alleged robbery that occurred earlier this week outside of the Casey's General Store in Dewey.

16-year-old Breck Loudermilk and 15-year-old Cartter Hainline are both being charged as youthful offenders. They face one count each of attempted robbery with a weapon and one count each of possession of a firearm after previous adjudication.

A probable cause affidavit states that on Monday afternoon, officers were called to the Casey's in Dewey for a robbery involving a juvenile victim. The juvenile victim said a man with a mask, who was later identified as Loudermilk, had approached the victim asking for money. Other men in dark clothing were nearby and the juvenile victim gave the man $5.

Once the victim's brother and a friend arrived, they went to ask for the money back. This is when Loudermilk and his friends took the three individuals to a truck. The masked man reportedly showed a firearm and asked if anyone else had any money. Witnesses and the three men in the truck were able to identify Hainline, who allegedly entered the truck and displayed an AR-style weapon.

The victims returned to the store and the suspects left in a pickup truck going south on Highway 75. The driver voluntarily went to the police and identified Loudermilk and Hainline after dropping the two off at Loudermilk's home.

Police arrested Loudermilk and Hainline at Loudermilk's home where a semi-automatic handgun, a Glock-style gun and loaded magazine were recovered.

Hainline and Loudermilk appeared in district court this week. Their bonds are set at $100,000 each. Their next court dates are set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 26.