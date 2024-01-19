Posted: Jan 19, 2024 2:57 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2024 2:57 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man is being charged with first-degree arson after allegedly setting a house on fire nearly a week ago.

Early Saturday morning, dispatch received a phone call about a structure fire in progress. A probable cause affidavit states that when officers arrived, there was low visibility and a fire in the north part of the home that spread to the attic. The defendant, Daniel Orozco wasn't home at the time, but upon arrival he said it was an accident, as he had been messing around with liquids.

Orozco added that he was filling up the lawn mower and that the gasoline had spilled and he was also smoking at the time. The fire didn't start in the garage, which is where the lawn mower was parked. Furthermore, the gas tank had not been filled and no damage had been done to the lawn mower.

Last Friday, Daniel Orozco had told two individuals that he was going to burn the house. Orozco moved two vehicles out of the driveway before the fire occurred.

Orozco is being held over on a $50,000 bond and will next be seen in court on Jan. 26th.