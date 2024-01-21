Posted: Jan 21, 2024 1:53 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2024 1:54 AM

Chase McNutt

Oklahoma Wesleyan hoops made the near 4-hour trip to Salina, Kansas for a conference double-header with Kansas Wesleyan and came away with a sweep of the Coyotes. Let’s start with the ladies first, Lady Eagles jumped out to a 12-2 lead before the Lady Coyotes came storming back to take an early lead.

OKWU though would take a second quarter lead that they would never relinquish as they led for 34 minutes to grab a 68-61 win. Lady Eagles had four different players score in double figures including Zariah Tillman with a team-high 17, including this clutch bucket late in the game.

Lady Eagles improve to 5-13 and 3-9 in KCAC play. Now on the guy’s side, this was one of the wackier games played this year. OKWU got down by 10 at the end of the first half thanks to nine three-pointers made by the Coyotes, but the second half was a different story.

OKWU, Led by Jaden Lietzke with 23 points, would outscore the Coyotes 43-17 to grab a 82-66 win. OKWU came out hot in the second half of play as it took them just over 10 minutes to tie it up with this bucket by DJ Talton Jr.

Eagles defense came up huge tonight to hold Kansas Wesleyan scoreless in nearly the final seven minutes of play to grab the 16-pooint win and sole possession of first place in the KCAC.

Both teams back at home next Wednesday, Jan. 24th as they host McPherson in a conference clash.