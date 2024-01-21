Posted: Jan 21, 2024 10:28 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2024 10:38 AM

Tom Davis

A winter weather advisory has been posted to begin at 6pm for much of northeast Oklahoma and far southeast Oklahoma where icing is forecast at one quarter inch.

Precipitation will begin to spread across the area Sunday evening through Sunday night. Temperatures at this time will be near or slightly below freezing, thus a period of ice accumulation is expected.

Ice accumulation will vary considerably across the region as temperatures begin to rise above freezing, however slick spots on roadways should be anticipated with associated travel impacts.