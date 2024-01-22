Posted: Jan 22, 2024 8:27 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2024 8:40 AM

Evan Fahrbach

A thin layer of ice has made travel a major issue throughout Oklahoma on Monday morning.

Washington County Emergency Management did an update on the roads in Bartlesville as of 9:30 Monday morning.

Emergency Management Director Kary Cox says the main roads are okay, but the side roads are an issue.

Meawhile county-wide, things are about the same.

County Commissioner Mike Dunlap gives an update for all of Washington County.