Posted: Jan 22, 2024 8:27 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2024 8:40 AM

Area Road Conditions as of 9:30 AM

Evan Fahrbach

A thin layer of ice has made travel a major issue throughout Oklahoma on Monday morning. 

Washington County Emergency Management did an update on the roads in Bartlesville as of 9:30 Monday morning. 

Emergency Management Director Kary Cox says the main roads are okay, but the side roads are an issue. 

Meawhile county-wide, things are about the same.

County Commissioner Mike Dunlap gives an update for all of Washington County. 

FULL VIDEO: 

 


