Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 22, 2024 8:27 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2024 8:40 AM
Area Road Conditions as of 9:30 AM
Evan Fahrbach
A thin layer of ice has made travel a major issue throughout Oklahoma on Monday morning.
Washington County Emergency Management did an update on the roads in Bartlesville as of 9:30 Monday morning.
Emergency Management Director Kary Cox says the main roads are okay, but the side roads are an issue.
Meawhile county-wide, things are about the same.
County Commissioner Mike Dunlap gives an update for all of Washington County.
