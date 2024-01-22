Posted: Jan 22, 2024 11:16 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2024 11:16 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Tax Commission will be holding a T-shirt design contest for the second annual Sovereignty Celebration Day Dance on Saturday, March 9th. This year’s theme is strengthening our sovereignty.

Designs must be submitted by Friday, February 16th for a chance to win. The winner will be announced on the day of the dance. For more information, call the Osage Nation Tax Commission at 918-287-5393.