Posted: Jan 22, 2024 1:24 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2024 1:24 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Cherokee Nation citizen from Collinsville has been convicted by a federal jury for sexual abuse of an incapable victim in Indian Country.

The jury found 46-year-old Cody Paul Miller guilty of the charge on Friday in Tulsa federal court.

According to court documents, an 18-year-old victim was staying the night at Miller’s house with two of her friends. The victim brought alcohol to Miller’s home and began consuming it with Miller. Miller told the police that the victim was intoxicated, but he engaged in several sexual acts with her, none of which the victim remembered. Later, the victim woke up to Miller sexually assaulting her. She repeatedly asked the defendant to stop and he did not.

Miller told law enforcement that the intimacy was mutual and that he stopped when the victim asked him to stop.