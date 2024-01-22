News
Posted: Jan 22, 2024 3:27 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2024 3:27 PM
OHP Responds to Multiple Wrecks Monday
Nathan Thompson
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had an extremely busy Monday, responding to multiple wrecks across the state.
OHP says between midnight and 4 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to 222 non-injury collisions, 40 injury collisions, 139 motorist assist calls and 46 abandoned vehicles.
Monday's winter weather event placed most of the state of Oklahoma under a sheet of ice, impacting travel statewide.
