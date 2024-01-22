Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

OHP Responds to Multiple Wrecks Monday

Nathan Thompson
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had an extremely busy Monday, responding to multiple wrecks across the state.
 
OHP says between midnight and 4 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to 222 non-injury collisions, 40 injury collisions, 139 motorist assist calls and 46 abandoned vehicles.
 
Monday's winter weather event placed most of the state of Oklahoma under a sheet of ice, impacting travel statewide.

