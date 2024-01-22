Posted: Jan 22, 2024 3:29 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2024 3:29 PM

Chase McNutt

OKU high school is set to host a Health University to provide parents and community members with healthful cooking and living tips, showcase fun physical fitness activities, eat some snacks, and even sign up for chances to win prizes and giveaways.

OKUES Health University will be open on Thursday, Feb. 8th, during Parent- Teacher Conferences, from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. You can stop by the OKU Elementary Gym and check out each of the vendor booths.

The Health University is sponsored by TSET Program, Healthy Schools Oklahoma, and Bethany Children’s Health Center.