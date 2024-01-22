Posted: Jan 22, 2024 5:55 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2024 6:40 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville voters will head to the polls on April 2 to cast ballots on possible changes to the City Charter.

The Bartlesville City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday calling for the election that could amend council terms from two years to three years on a staggered schedule and move the City Council election from November to April. Additional proposed changes include the time in which recall petitions can be circulated and verified, and to make purchasing and contracting authorization changes throughout city government.

Voters will see 10 propositions on the April 2 ballot, allowing city voters to make individual selections on the changes. City Manager Mike Bailey explains why there will be that many questions for voters to select on the ballot

Mayor Dale Copeland says he likes that there are 10 propositions for voters to decide on. He says it makes it clear that the proposed City Charter changes are in the hands of the voters, not the City Council

Here's a summary of the 10 propositions

Proposition 1 - Changes council terms from two years to three years on a staggered basis, and changes the municipal election from November to April.

Proposition 2 - Adjusts that eligible candidates for City Council must be a qualified elector and a resident of the Ward for six months prior to filing for office.

Proposition 3 - Clarifies that former City employees cannot run for City Council until it has been at least three years since employment ended.

Proposition 4 - Amends the process for recall petitions, stating signatures must be obtained within 180 days and the City Clerk would have 30 days to verify signatures. An additional limit would be placed where elected city officials could not be recalled within the first four months or final four months of their term.

Proposition 5 - Streamlines purchasing processes and contracting across city government, with limits placed by the City Council.

Proposition 6 - Amends City Charter that if a City Council member moves outside of their Ward, that member ceases to be a member of City Council.

Proposition 7 - Cleans up language in the Charter aligning notice of Special Meetings with state law.

Proposition 8 - Provides a standardized process for City Council to amend meeting rules and the appointment, replacement and removal of Board and Commission members.

Proposition 9 - Adjusts the beginning of a City Council member's term of office to align better with the first meeting of the newly elected City Council.