Posted: Jan 23, 2024 9:47 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2024 9:47 AM

Tom Davis

The Friends of Scouting Annual Fundraiser supports the Cherokee Area Council 469, Boy Scouts of America.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Phillip Wright with the council invited everyone to the event on February 22, 2024, at 6:20pm at The Bartlesville Community Center.

The guest speaker is Mark Goudy, who has continously been registered with scouting for 54 years and married to his bride 37 years.

Tickets are avaiable at 918-336-9170 or email diana.wise@scouting.org

Our scouts have a big year of accomplishments:

22 Eagle Scouts (triple the national average)

Top 10% in Femal Diversity

Top 10% in Ethnic Diversity