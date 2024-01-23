Posted: Jan 23, 2024 10:30 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2024 12:16 PM

Ty Loftis

Oscar nominations were released Tuesday morning and "Killers of the Flower Moon" is in the race to win several categories.

The film has been nominated for best picture and Lily Gladstone has been nominated as best female actor in a leading role. Robert De Niro has been recognized as one of five men as best actor in a supporting role.

Martin Scorsese has been nominated as best director. The movie is up for best film editing and best cinematography. "Killers of the Flower Moon" has also been nominated for best original score and best original song.

The movie is up for best prodution design and best costume design as well.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" is now being streamed on AppleTV+.