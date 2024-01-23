Posted: Jan 23, 2024 3:05 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2024 3:05 PM

Ty Loftis

The deadline to apply to be a part of Super Tuesday is quickly approaching. In order to be eligible to vote in the March 5th Presidential Primary Election, voters must have applied on or before Friday, February 9th.

Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau said U.S. Citizens who reside in Oklahoma and are at least 18 can vote in the March election. Each person who fills out an application form will get a response from the election board with either a voter ID card or a reason giving why they were denied the chance to vote.

Those who are not registered to vote or those who need to change their registration information can do so by going to the County Election Board Office in Pawhuska, go to most post offices, tag agencies or do it online. For more information, you can call the Osage County Election Board Office at 918-287-3036.