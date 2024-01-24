Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Jan 24, 2024

Back to Bach

Cheyenne Gilkey

Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra brings you art in its finest form; variety.

 In partnership with the Bartlesville Community Center BSO features the “Out of the Bachs” concert on February 10. Preforming in an ever changing flow of musical styles as well as ensembles and instrumental variations, the concert will also feature members from our very own Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra. Lauren Green will even be conducting the performance from the cello.

To purchase tickets for the show click here.

 


