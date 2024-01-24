Posted: Jan 24, 2024 8:40 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2024 8:40 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra brings you art in its finest form; variety.

In partnership with the Bartlesville Community Center BSO features the “Out of the Bachs” concert on February 10. Preforming in an ever changing flow of musical styles as well as ensembles and instrumental variations, the concert will also feature members from our very own Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra. Lauren Green will even be conducting the performance from the cello.

