Posted: Jan 24, 2024 11:14 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2024 11:16 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

If you have noticed that the Lime scooters have been missing the last few months, here’s why.

Introduced in December of 2020, the Lime scooters have been a great asset to the community for those who do not have transportation, or just want a fun stroll through the city.

Kelli Williams, with the City of Bartlesville, says that the Lime scooters are discontinued through the months of December through February because of the decrease in citizen use. Williams says the Lime scooters are likely to return in March.

(Photo curtsy of City of Bartlesville GOV Facebook page).