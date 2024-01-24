Posted: Jan 24, 2024 2:32 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2024 2:32 PM

Matt Jordan & Nathan Thompson

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issues a boil water advisory for the city of Caney, Kansas.

The advisory will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a water main break causing low water pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain the required water pressure may put the system at risk for bacterial contamination.