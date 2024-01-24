News
Posted: Jan 24, 2024 2:32 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2024 2:32 PM
Boil Water Advisory in Effect for Caney
Matt Jordan & Nathan Thompson
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issues a boil water advisory for the city of Caney, Kansas.
The advisory will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a water main break causing low water pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain the required water pressure may put the system at risk for bacterial contamination.
Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water. Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker. If tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces.
