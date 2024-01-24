Posted: Jan 24, 2024 2:39 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2024 2:39 PM

Ty Loftis

Two rulings handed down by federal judges states that private institutions can be subject to federal restrictions based on their tax exempt status. Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, along with other republican colleagues, has introduced a bill to protect the independence of the tax exempt organizations across the country. Here is what Lankford had to say on the issue:

“Tax exempt organizations should not live in fear of federal control every day because courts want to re-define the meaning of tax exempt status.”

United States Representative Greg Steube of Florida has introduced similar legislation in the House.