Jan 24, 2024
Coffeyville Police Investigate Wednesday Shooting
Sheri Garris & Nathan Thompson
Coffeyville, Kansas Police have confirmed an early morning shooting Wednesday that took place around 4:15 a.m. in the northwest part of the city.
The victim was reportedly shot in the stomach and then transported to the hospital. There is no word on the person’s condition. No names have yet been released.
This is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available.
