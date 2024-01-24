Posted: Jan 24, 2024 3:11 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2024 3:11 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Elder Nutrition Site in Pawhuska will be closed for the remainder of the week due to a waterline break. The staff, along with a restoration company, are working to get the building back in a safe and workable condition.

Meals will continue to be delivered to clients who have requested that service. Any Native American over the age of 55 can visit the Pawhuska location and pick up a meal. They will be sharing regular updates and hope to have things back to normal soon.