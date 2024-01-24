Posted: Jan 24, 2024 3:32 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2024 3:47 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Wednesdays we feature paws and todays feature is a dog named Yokiko.

Heath Clouse, Adoption and Transportation Specialist for the Washington County SPCA, introduces Yokiko to her new found audience.

Clouse also explains that a private fence or a simple wooden fence will keep this athletic dog from hoisting her way to exploration. If there are no foot holds, the lass shall be tamed.

Yokiko has been at the SPCA for a year and one month. Before her daube as the star of the show, Yokiko showed interested in her surroundings, squeaky toys, balls, as well as hugging and kissing everyone she came across. Though hyperactive, she visibly calmed down when cuddled, with her paws wrapped around Heath Clouse to show her good nature.

Clouse explains a little of who would be best to adopt Yokiko.

The WSPCA is also doing a Smooch a Pooch deal where all adoptions are $14 until February 14. You can watch the video here.

The Washington County SPCA is is located at 16620 Ok-123 in Bartlesville Ok. 74006 and open at 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.