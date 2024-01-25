Posted: Jan 25, 2024 12:03 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2024 12:03 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Language Department will be starting beginner level courses on Tuesday, February 6th at Skiatook's Early Learning Academy. Classes will run from 6 to 7 in the evening and Jacquelyn DeLong will be the instructor.

Those interested in participating must submit an enrollment form to osageculture.com. For more information, you can call 918-287-5505.