Osage Nation
Osage Nation Language Classes Available in Skiatook
The Osage Nation Language Department will be starting beginner level courses on Tuesday, February 6th at Skiatook's Early Learning Academy. Classes will run from 6 to 7 in the evening and Jacquelyn DeLong will be the instructor.
Those interested in participating must submit an enrollment form to osageculture.com. For more information, you can call 918-287-5505.
