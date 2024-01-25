Posted: Jan 25, 2024 12:35 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2024 12:35 PM

Ty Loftis

A Skiatook man is being charged with two counts of being in possession of child pornography. An affidavit alleges that a tip came into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding Terry Brimicombe's account showing child pornography and child sexual abuse material from back in July.

The investigation led officers to Skiatook and more specifically to Brimicombe's house at which time a search warrant was issued. After officers looked at Brimicombe's laptop, he admitted to having images of minors on his computer.

Brimicombe's bond was set at $20,000 and he will next be in court on Monday, February 26th.