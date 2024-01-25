Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Cherokee Nation

Posted: Jan 25, 2024

Cherokee Nation Looking to Save its Language

Ty Loftis

The Cherokee Nation is serious about preserving its language. That is why on Wednesday, Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. passed a permanent re-authorization of the Durbin Feeling Language Preservation Act. The 2019 law will authorize a minimum of $18 million to be used in preserving the Cherokee language annually. Here is what Hoskin had to say on the signing:

 

“The permanent re-authorization of the Durbin Feeling Language Preservation Act shows our commitment to preserve the Cherokee language and keep alive a piece of our tribe's heritage for future generations.”

 

The legislation passed this week viewed the loss of the Cherokee language as a national emergency for the Cherokee people.


