Posted: Jan 26, 2024 8:53 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2024 8:57 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday was Splash Club Executive Director Chad Englehart and Jen Williams. Chad shared some of the history of Splash Club.

Kenneth Treadway founded the Phillips 66 Splash Club on December 6, 1950. Since then thousands of swimmers have participated, including second-generation Splash Club members.

The Splash Club has developed Junior National Championship, National Championship, and Olympic Trials Qualifiers. In addition, U.S. National Team members, High School All-American Swimmers, and collegiate swimmers have been fostered by Splash Club.

Englehart said the Phillips 66 Splash Club is dedicated to providing excellence in competitive swimming; designed to develop character, leadership skills and self-discipline in an environment of teamwork and competition.

The club is also recognized as one of the finest programs in the nation including members holding state records. The team name was changed in September of 2002 to reflect the merger of Phillips Petroleum Company and Conoco to the ConocoPhillips Splash Club. In 2012 the team again changed names to Phillips 66 Splash Club to reflect the separation of Phillips 66 from ConocoPhillips.

Beyond that, the Splash Club provides swimming lessons to children ages 3-10 through college. They provide instruction and leadership to Bartlesville and Wesleyan High School teams.

The Splash Club also contributes greatly to our community by hosting events. According to stats provided by Visit Bartlesville, The Splash Club is on track to surpass 4-million dollars in community economic impact in Winter 2023-2024.